The Truth About Melania And Donald Trump's Relationship Today
News outlets, experts, and the average internet-savvy American had a field day (make that a field four years) hypothesizing about Melania and Donald Trump's marriage during his presidency. Whether it was a lack of hand-holding in 2018 or pretty out-there theories that Melania possessed a body double while serving as the first lady, there was never a dull moment for the couple once Donald was elected in 2016. And that's not necessarily over now.
After leaving the White House and relocating to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Melania (who said "I do" back in 2005) has no longer played things so subtly. At least, that's how the internet is seeing it. The figure elicited reactions from various Twitter users when, after she and Donald touched down from D.C. to their new Floridian home, she promptly left her husband's side as he stayed to greet supporters. "Melania is totally done. She already quit posing," one tweeter wrote on her behavior. In fact, Melania and Donald have only been seen together once — on Valentine's Day — since his leaving office, as of this writing.
Many people have been left wondering if marriage-wise, things have taken a turn for the better or for the worse, and it's hard to blame them! Read on for the state of affairs between Melania and Donald based on new reports.
Melania Trump has her marriage "down to a science"
Former first couple Melania and Donald Trump celebrated Mother's Day with son Barron at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, as People reported (though they weren't photographed together). While ex-Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman told the Daily Mail in 2020, "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce," the two seem steadying on ... for now. "She has their relationship down to a science," a source at Mar-a-Lago told People. "She does what she wants and also continues as Mrs. Trump, so it's unlikely to expect much out of the order at this point." Meanwhile, on Donald, the source added, "He is very routine [and] rarely deviates on anything in this area." Fair enough!
The Trumps' post-White House living situation is interesting, with Melania reportedly only occasionally seeing Donald due to their splitting time between New Jersey and Florida for the sake of her son's education. "Melania and her family will spend time with Donald but also continue working with Barron's school and keeping him up to date on his extracurricular activities," the source told People.
Meanwhile, Donald is temporarily closing Mar-a-Lago for the summer and is expected to stay at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. in the meantime, per The Independent. Does that mean the summer could bring the Trumps closer together? We'll see!