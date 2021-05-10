The Truth About Melania And Donald Trump's Relationship Today

News outlets, experts, and the average internet-savvy American had a field day (make that a field four years) hypothesizing about Melania and Donald Trump's marriage during his presidency. Whether it was a lack of hand-holding in 2018 or pretty out-there theories that Melania possessed a body double while serving as the first lady, there was never a dull moment for the couple once Donald was elected in 2016. And that's not necessarily over now.

After leaving the White House and relocating to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Melania (who said "I do" back in 2005) has no longer played things so subtly. At least, that's how the internet is seeing it. The figure elicited reactions from various Twitter users when, after she and Donald touched down from D.C. to their new Floridian home, she promptly left her husband's side as he stayed to greet supporters. "Melania is totally done. She already quit posing," one tweeter wrote on her behavior. In fact, Melania and Donald have only been seen together once — on Valentine's Day — since his leaving office, as of this writing.

Many people have been left wondering if marriage-wise, things have taken a turn for the better or for the worse, and it's hard to blame them! Read on for the state of affairs between Melania and Donald based on new reports.