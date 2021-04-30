Why Everyone Is Still Fuming Over Melania Trump's White House Garden Makeover

In August 2020, then-First Lady Melania Trump unveiled a newly renovated Rose Garden, just in time for her Republican National Convention speech. The changes — which were "long overdue," according to The Washington Post — saw the installation of limestone pathways lining the space to help facilitate water drainage and to help make the Rose Garden compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The redo also upgraded the electrical cables present in the space to help better address the needs of the media and the president.

But the renovation was also controversial. One of the biggest changes Trump made was the removal of the crabapple trees that had been in the garden since the Kennedy administration. She also changed the color palette, switching out the roses and other flowers from ones with vibrant hues to a more subdued pastel. And like anything to do with the Trump administration, the changes elicited significant backlash. In fact, there has been such pushback against Trump's Rose Garden changes that a petition was started in April 2021, asking First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff to restore the Rose Garden to the way it was under the Kennedy administration. The petition has gained ground, with Newsweek reporting that it has surpassed its original goal of 50,000 signatures and its organizers are now hoping to achieve 75,000.

But just why were the changes so controversial? Keep scrolling to find out.