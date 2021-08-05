Donald Trump Just Asked His Supporters To Do This

For Donald Trump and his supporters, this hasn't been the best year. After a contentious presidential election, Trump left office on January 20. He made the interesting (some would say petty) decision to forgo attending his successor's inauguration, making him one of the only presidents in history to do so, per TIME.

A few short weeks later, Trump was impeached — though he was not found guilty. Trump was acquitted in his second impeachment trial but has remained the subject of an intense investigation into misuse of funds by the Trump Organization. Yet, despite the growing turmoil surrounding the former president, rumors persist that Trump is planning a comeback. And one step in Trump's rumored comeback, or at the very least an attempt to keep momentum, appears to be convincing his supporters to, well, rep his merch.

Two August 4 emails from Trump's Save America PAC instructed loyal supporters to show their love for the former president by picking between one of several Trump carrying cards. Yes, you read that correctly; the former president is playing the Trump card, literally. And, umm, the cards are definitely raising some eyebrows. Here they are.