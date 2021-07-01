Eric Trump Has Something To Say About The Charges Against The Trump Organization

Eric Trump defended the charges against the Trump Organization, but perhaps his proof wasn't as strong as he hoped. The Associated Press reported that the Trump Organization and chief financial officer Allen H. Weisselberg were charged on July 1 with running a 15-year "sweeping and audacious" tax fraud scheme.

According to the AP, the indictment states that the Trump Organization and Weisselberg allegedly conspired to pay executives off the books by giving them fringe benefits, including apartment rent, car payments, and school tuition. Former President Donald Trump was not charged, but he had plenty to say about the developments. The AP reported that the former president made a statement using familiar "Trumpy" language, calling the case a "political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats." Former federal prosecutor Daniel Goldman said charges against the Trump Organization would "be almost a death blow" to the company. Goldman tweeted, "I can't underscore enough how devastating an indictment would be to the Trump Org. Every lender would call their loans and no way Trump Org can pay them all, likely leading to bankruptcy."

So what did Donald Trump's youngest son Eric have to say about the Trump Organization's troubles? Some might be surprised by his response.