What We Know About The Trump Organization's Possible Criminal Indictment

Even though former President Donald Trump might be facing a slew of court dates in the near future, it looks like one of the biggest of them all is something he'll be able to skip — a seemingly imminent indictment being levied against the family-owned Trump Organization. As CBS News reported on June 30, Trump's personal attorney disclosed that it appears the Trump Organization will be prosecuted by the district attorney office in Manhattan following an investigation which was launched in February over alleged shady business dealings conducted within New York state. But Trump himself may be spared.

Per CBS, Trump's lawyer Ronald Fischetti stated that the likely charges against the Trump Organization will involve "tax crimes relating to alleged failure to pay taxes on corporate benefits and perks," which Fischetti himself termed as "fringe benefits" which were purportedly allocated to certain "high-ranking individuals." But while it's almost set in stone that the Trump property empire will be the focus of a criminal trial in a New York court, does it also mean that Trump himself will be subjected to the same fate? Keep on scrolling after the jump to find out why he may not be. This time at least.