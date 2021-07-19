What Does Melania Trump Really Think About All The Books Being Written About Her Life?

Melania Trump's life seems like the perfect subject for a book, so it's probably not too surprising that the wife of Donald Trump has multiple unofficial books out detailing her life, her family, and her husband's infamous presidential stint right now.

One of those, titled "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," was published in July and including some bold claims about the couple. It alleged that Donald would supposedly use Melania's phone for conversations while in the White House in order to avoid eavesdropping.

The book, written by Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender, claimed Melania never liked her husband having too many people inside their living quarters in the White House and she was supposedly driven "nuts" when he would have too many people over. It also alleged that Melania really didn't want her husband to have a party on election night over coronavirus-related safety concerns, but Donald was supposedly having none of it.

Melania's name is also brought up in the book, "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency" by journalist Michael Wolff, which claimed Melania and Donald are supposedly "treated like zoo animals" at Mar-a-Lago because of the way then tend to eat together at a roped off table at the Florida resort.

But what does Melania really think about her name being immortalized in the pages of so many books? Read on to find out how she feels.