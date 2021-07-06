The Truth About The Strange Way Donald And Melania Trump Eat At Mar-A-Lago

For the most part, Donald Trump has been relatively M.I.A. ever since he left the White House in January. Though he's claimed to a "number of people he's in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated [as president] by August," as The New York Times' Maggie Haberman tweeted, the former president has been laying low in Florida. According to Bloomberg, Donald has made Mar-a-Lago his "Fortress of Solitude" as he uses the country club as his power base for his post-presidential life.

"[Donald is] so relaxed and having a great time," Joe Budd, a Palm Beach County Republican, told the website in June. "He's doing what somebody of his age and success probably should be doing at this stage of life: enjoying himself, playing some golf. I think falling into that role is something he's going to find satisfying. To be the kingmaker, but not have to be the king, I think is going to be OK with him."

As it turns out, Donald and Melania are being treated differently at Mar-a-Lago. Scroll ahead to read new details about their life at the resort, including how people act around the former first couple when they are seen dining at the restaurant.