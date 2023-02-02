Comedy Legends Ben Stiller And Steve Martin Collide In Pepsi's Super Bowl 2023 Ad

If there's one thing to expect from Super Bowl commercials, it's that they will have some of the biggest stars advertising their brand. According to MarTech Series, Super Bowl commercials in 2022 that had an A-list celebrity increased the brand's equity by a whopping 20%. So, it makes sense as to why so many companies choose the celebrity route when it comes to marketing strategies.

One company that knows a thing or two about Super Bowl ads and the celebrities in them is Pepsi. Per Yahoo, Pepsi has been notorious for creating some of the most memorable commercials with heavy hitter stars. In 1992, the brand released its iconic commercial featuring model Cindy Crawford taking a sip from a Pepsi can as boys looked on. However, it wasn't Crawford they were captivated by, but the soda in her hand. Fast-forward to 2004, wen Pepsi snagged three of the biggest pop stars, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and P!nk, to star in their ad. The three singers, playing gladiators, sang a rendition of "We Will Rock You" as they overthrew the emperor – aka Enrique Iglesias. In 2012, the company landed pop sensations One Direction and football star Drew Brees as they fought over a can of Pepsi with the help of their dedicated fanbases.

Clearly, Pepsi knows how to grab viewers' attention, and the 2023 Super Bowl is no different. With the help of famed comedians Steve Martin and Ben Stiller, Pepsi is working hard to land the top advertising spot.