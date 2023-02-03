Why You Recognize The Comedian In Planters' Super Bowl 2023 Commercial

Two familiar faces are making their way back to television for Super Bowl LVII. One is the famous Planters Peanuts mascot, Mr. Peanut.

You may recall, Mr. Peanut had been a little reckless of late. In a 2019 Super Bowl ad (marked one of the worst commercials from Super Bowl LIII), he was driving his "Nutmobile" rather carelessly as he delivered a can of Planters mixed nuts to ballplayer Alex Rodriguez, zipping past Charlie Sheen seated on a park bench. "And people think I'm nuts," Sheen said. Then, in a rather bizarre turn in 2020, Mr. Peanut was on a road trip with Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes — singing Cutting Crew's 1986 hit "I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight" — when he lost control of the "Nutmobile." The vehicle careened off a cliff, and as the three hung desperately from a tree branch, Mr. Peanut made the ultimate sacrifice: letting go and falling to his death to save his friends.

But fear not. Later that same Super Bowl, a new Baby Nut was born during Mr. Peanut's funeral. And now the adult Mr. Peanut is back for a new 2023 Super Bowl ad, per Variety. What's more, the snack company has decided to welcome back their mascot by having him roasted, just like the official events frequently held to skewer different celebrities on Comedy Central. (Get it? Roasted nuts?) And who better to host the roast of Mr. Peanut than a comedian who roasts others for a living?