LeBron James Doesn't Hold Back His Disappointment Over Kyrie Irving's Trade

LeBron James wanted nothing more than to play with former teammate Kyrie Irving once again. The two basketball stars previously played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers and even won an NBA championship together in 2016, per ESPN. James was hoping to recreate that same magic on the Los Angeles Lakers, but his dreams came crashing down when Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

Irving's move to the Mavericks comes after he asked to be traded from his current team, the Brooklyn Nets. ESPN reports that the Lakers and Mavericks were going head-to-head to acquire the all-star. Sources told the outlet, the Lakers' proposal involved trading Russell Westbrook and "two future first-round draft picks." Although the deal seemed fair, the Nets decided to choose the Mavericks' offer, which involved trading Mavericks players Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finne-Smith. In addition, the Mavericks gave the Nets their first-round pick in the 2029 NBA draft as well as two of their second-round picks.

While many may say this is a good trade, there may be another reason why the Nets chose the Mavericks over the Lakers. According to the New York Post, Irving was hoping to go to the Lakers. However, the Nets' owner, Joe Tsai, reportedly refused to let that happen after the difficult time Irving has had with the team. That includes his refusal to be vaccinated for COVID-19, causing him to miss a lot of games. Irving is sure to be disappointed, but he's not the only one.