Prince Harry's Supposed First Lover Thinks His Memoir Retelling Of Their Tryst Is Just As Cringey As We Do

Sasha Walpole has revealed that she was the one to whom Prince Harry allegedly lost his virginity when he was a teen. The 40-year-old woman told The Sun that the tryst happened after they were quite inebriated. "The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn't have been doing it. One thing just quickly led to another," she revealed. Walpole claimed that Prince Harry was the one to make the first move and said that the "sex was about five minutes."

After Prince Harry blasted the private moment for the world to read, Walpole felt compelled to come forward. "I don't understand why he went into such detail. He could have said that he lost his ­virginity and left it at that. He has done this to my privacy because I was going to keep my head down and not talk about it," she stated to The Sun. Walpole had told her mom about her romp with Prince Harry after it had happened but wasn't sure if her dad knew and reached out to him for advice. "It is awkward because of what Harry has written about me slapping his bum, really cringey. It flared up because of the way Harry has written it," she bemoaned.

As for Rupert Everett, he claimed that he knows who Prince Harry lost his virginity to and it supposedly wasn't behind a pub, per The Telegraph. Only Prince Harry knows the real truth and perhaps he won't be so quick to overshare next time.