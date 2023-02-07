Prince Harry's Supposed First Lover Thinks His Memoir Retelling Of Their Tryst Is Just As Cringey As We Do
Prince Harry's tell-all memoir "Spare" has many eyebrow-raising details, and one particular story probably had many royals gasping. In addition to shocking claims that his fight with Prince William led to physical blows and comments about the royal family's ties to the press, Prince Harry shared an NSFW story about how he lost his virginity to a woman. "Inglorious episode. She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion. Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me to graze," he wrote (via Page Six). The Duke of Sussex added that the tryst "happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."
While he didn't divulge who the woman was, Prince Harry did share that she was older. Many were quick to think the mystery person was Elizabeth Hurley but she told The Times, "Not me. Not guilty. Ha! No. Not me. Absolutely not." Now, a month after the shocking revelation, the woman has revealed herself and she is telling her side of the story.
Sasha Walpole had to come clean to her father about her moment with Prince Harry
Sasha Walpole has revealed that she was the one to whom Prince Harry allegedly lost his virginity when he was a teen. The 40-year-old woman told The Sun that the tryst happened after they were quite inebriated. "The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn't have been doing it. One thing just quickly led to another," she revealed. Walpole claimed that Prince Harry was the one to make the first move and said that the "sex was about five minutes."
After Prince Harry blasted the private moment for the world to read, Walpole felt compelled to come forward. "I don't understand why he went into such detail. He could have said that he lost his virginity and left it at that. He has done this to my privacy because I was going to keep my head down and not talk about it," she stated to The Sun. Walpole had told her mom about her romp with Prince Harry after it had happened but wasn't sure if her dad knew and reached out to him for advice. "It is awkward because of what Harry has written about me slapping his bum, really cringey. It flared up because of the way Harry has written it," she bemoaned.
As for Rupert Everett, he claimed that he knows who Prince Harry lost his virginity to and it supposedly wasn't behind a pub, per The Telegraph. Only Prince Harry knows the real truth and perhaps he won't be so quick to overshare next time.