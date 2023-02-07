Mila Kunis Has Something To Say About Ashton Kutcher's Red Carpet Pics With Reese Witherspoon
Mila Kunis has shared her thoughts on the viral red carpet photos of her husband, Ashton Kutcher, with his co-star and fellow actor Reese Witherspoon. Kutcher and Witherspoon are starring together in the Netflix film "Your Place or Mine," but as pointed out in an online article from Today, photos of the two actors caught the attention of social media users because the two appeared stiff and disinterested in the snaps — even though the two are supposed to be promoting a romantic comedy.
While promoting the film on the "Today" show, Witherspoon mentioned that both she and Kutcher had received an email from Kunis on the subject. Fortunately, though, Reese was quoted as having only praise for Kunis, sharing, "It's just fun 'cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other 'cause I've loved her for so long."
Mila Kunis agrees with many internet users
According to Reese Witherspoon on the "Today" show, Mila Kunis seems to be in agreement with many netizens regarding the lack of red-carpet chemistry between her husband, Ashton Kutcher, and his colleague. Referring to Kunis, Witherspoon said, "She even emailed us last night. She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'"
Kutcher defended himself, per Today, clarifying why he took the stance he did while posing with Witherspoon on the red carpet for "Your Place or Mine." He explained that it had to do with how the public would perceive their interactions, saying, "All right, here's the thing: If I put my arm around her and was like, all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her. The rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her." Kutcher said he hoped to avoid sparking the rumor mill by posing the way he did. "If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets, so there's no chance that can be the rumor. The rumor is we don't like each other."
While we don't know if Kunis has responded to the explanation Kutcher provided, we would imagine that his clarification has certainly helped matters — and hopefully, the intvernet understands his perspective too.