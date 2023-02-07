Mila Kunis Has Something To Say About Ashton Kutcher's Red Carpet Pics With Reese Witherspoon

According to Reese Witherspoon on the "Today" show, Mila Kunis seems to be in agreement with many netizens regarding the lack of red-carpet chemistry between her husband, Ashton Kutcher, and his colleague. Referring to Kunis, Witherspoon said, "She even emailed us last night. She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.'"

Kutcher defended himself, per Today, clarifying why he took the stance he did while posing with Witherspoon on the red carpet for "Your Place or Mine." He explained that it had to do with how the public would perceive their interactions, saying, "All right, here's the thing: If I put my arm around her and was like, all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her. The rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her." Kutcher said he hoped to avoid sparking the rumor mill by posing the way he did. "If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets, so there's no chance that can be the rumor. The rumor is we don't like each other."

While we don't know if Kunis has responded to the explanation Kutcher provided, we would imagine that his clarification has certainly helped matters — and hopefully, the intvernet understands his perspective too.