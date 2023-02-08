Gretchen Rossi Announces Tragic Death Of Her Stepson, Grayson

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Gretchen Rossi is mourning a tragic loss. The reality star announced on February 7 that her stepson Grayson Alexander died at age 22 after a long road with brain cancer. In an emotional post, Rossi remembered Grayson as an "angel on this earth" and "an incredible warrior" amid his health struggles. "We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Gray. Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being," she wrote. "He fought everyday through his pain and discomfort to find joy in the smallest of things ... He was a true beacon of light and hope."

Rossi has become a mother figure to Grayson since she and his father, Slade Smiley, started dating in 2009. The pair now shares a daughter, Skylar Gray, whom they welcomed in 2019 after multiple rounds of in vitro fertilization, per People. They named her after Grayson. "We are forever grateful for the many lessons learned from this little man, and will miss his beautiful spirit immensely," said Rossi of her stepson. "This isn't goodbye but rather see you soon little man ... We love you Grayson. You will forever be in our hearts."

Grayson's mother, Michelle Arroyo, also confirmed the news and opened up about her son's last days in a heartbreaking post on social media.