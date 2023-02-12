The Tragic Death Of Rapper AKA

Rapper AKA — whose real name is Kiernan Forbes — has tragically died, according to a statement released by his parents. According to The New York Times, the South African native was fatally wounded by two armed men outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban. E! News reports that the rapper and his friend, Tebello Motsoan, died at the scene. The assailants are reportedly still at large.

AKA's parents — Tony and Lynn Forbes — announced the devastating news on their son's Instagram page. They wrote, "To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo." They added, "Our son was loved and he gave love in return." The Forbes' expressed gratitude for the love and support they have received in the wake of their son's unexpected death. Now, fans and loved ones are reflecting on the influential rapper's life and career.