The Tragic Death Of De La Soul's Trugoy The Dove

De La Soul's Trugoy the Dove has died at the age of 54. A rep for the legendary rap group confirmed the tragic news to theGrio. No cause of death has been released at this time. Still, Yahoo! notes that the musician, whose birth name was David Jolicoeur, didn't take to the Grammys stage last week to perform in the award show's hip-hop tribute with his bandmate, Posdnuos.

According to The Source, Jolicoeur, who comprised one-third of the groundbreaking '90s group, had previously talked about being diagnosed with congestive heart failure. The outlet reported that he'd struggled since his diagnosis and was nostalgic for the good old days. "I'm ready just to get back to the stage," Jolicoeur said. "I miss that. I love traveling. I love being around my guys, and I want that back."

Jolicoeur started De La Soul in 1988 with his two rapping school friends, Posdnuos and Maseo. After the trio was discovered by a local Long Island producer, they sent shockwaves through the music industry with the 1989 release of their debut album, "3 Feet High and Rising."