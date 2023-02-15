Marc Anthony And Nadia Ferreira Announce They're Expecting First Child Together Weeks After Wedding

It's been a whirlwind year for singer Marc Anthony and model Nadia Ferreira, and it's only February. On January 28, the couple tied the knot in an extravagant, star-studded ceremony at Miami's Pérez Art Museum. Days later, Ferreira gushed on Instagram about the special day, referring to it as both "único, mágico, e inolvidable," which translates to "unique, magical, and unforgettable." And it most certainly was! Many celebrities were in attendance at the lavish nuptials, including husband and wife duo David and Victoria Beckham, actor Salma Hayek, acclaimed songwriter Lin Manuel Miranda, and Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi.

Aside from having a guest list full of A-listers, the two custom-made wedding gowns the bride wore also played an integral role in making the day feel so special. "It was an absolute pleasure to create these two custom gowns with Nadia. She was incredibly sweet throughout the whole process & trusted me and the team to make her vision come to life," head designer at Galia Lahav, Sharon Sever, said in a press release (via People). "Seeing her in her dress for the first time and the way her face & eyes lit up was such a special moment — she was an absolute vision!" Sever declared.

But mere weeks after saying "I do," the couple announced they were embarking on a brand new adventure in 2023: parenthood.