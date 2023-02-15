Lucy Hale Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety After Quiet Journey

As many celebrated love on February 14, Lucy Hale celebrated self-love in the form of quitting alcohol. Hale, who is most popular for her role as Aria Montgomery in the ABC series, "Pretty Little Liars" has over the years been open about the many challenges she has faced — including a long-term eating disorder. "Probably from like 15 to midway through Pretty Little Liars I had severe anorexia," she admitted during a 2021 appearance on the "Demi Lovato Show." Explaining further, Hale revealed her eating disorder had little to do with her physical appearance but instead stemmed from a need for control. "The easiest thing you can control is the food that goes into your mouth or how much you work out," she added. The actor noted that she overcame the disorder by learning how to deal with negative thoughts.

On another occasion, the actor admitted to struggling with social media usage — an addiction that took a heavy toll on her mental health. "Honestly, I know it sounds cheesy to say that social media was affecting my happiness, but it really was," she said in an interview with Haute Magazine. "It was important for me to disconnect from that, to put down my phone occasionally and live the life around me."

Amid all of these challenges, however, Hale has continued to forge ahead. Now, she is celebrating another major feat — sobriety.