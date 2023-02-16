Kelly Ripa's Husband Mark Consuelos Set To Replace Ryan Seacrest As Her Co-Host

Big changes are coming for fans of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," which will now officially be called "Live with Kelly and Mark." Yup, that's right! After six years on the popular ABC morning talk show, Ryan Seacrest is departing his co-host seat. Filling his spot next to Ripa will be her husband, Mark Consuelos. Seacrest announced the news on February 16's episode of "Live!," saying, "Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career." Thanking longtime executive producer Michael Gelman and other behind-the-scenes staffers, Seacrest quipped that he was "excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark," (via Variety).



Ripa has seen her share of rotating co-hosts since she joined "Live!" in 2001, back when Regis Philbin still helmed the talk show. After Philbin's departure, she enjoyed an extended onscreen partnership with new co-host Michael Strahan — until offscreen drama derailed the 2012 to 2016 run of "Live with Kelly and Michael!". Also sharing the stage with myriad guest hosts throughout the years (including her hubby), Ripa again found a longtime banter partner in Seacrest when he permanently replaced Strahan in 2016.

Given Consuelos and Ripa's enduring, fan-adored marriage of 26 years, we're sure the duo has plenty in store for "Live" fans in the coming years.