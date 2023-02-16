Jimmy Kimmel's Grim Joke About Embattled Congressman George Santos Was A Total Miss
What's a fact and what's a lie? This is the ultimate question that comes up when dissecting the behavior of New York Congressman George Santos, who has fabricated dozens of stories that range from where he went to high school to his religion to his past work. Yup, Santos has been known to be shady, to say the least. For example, in the course of his 2022 Congressional bid, Santos took credit for helping produce the 2011 rock musical "Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark," per New York Magazine. However, the timing just didn't add up, as Santos reportedly attended Baruch College then. In addition, the actual producers of the musical noted that he didn't play a part in the process at all.
While Santos' claims have wreaked havoc in the political sphere, notable comedians have capitalized on the Congressman's unbelievable tales. One such comic is Jimmy Kimmel, who frequently throws digs at various political figures. As is typical in stand-up comedy, some jokes go over well and others, perhaps, should've required deeper probing beforehand. Well, let's just say that Kimmel's recent joke about Santos didn't quite land.
Jimmy Kimmel just couldn't resist poking at George Santos' sweater vest
About five years ago, George Santos found himself in hot water for a puppy-related incident in Pennsylvania. According to CNN, the Congressman was charged with "theft by deception" for writing a string of bad checks to dog breeders, which included an Amish farmer. The whopping total of checks that bounced came out to more than $15,000. The farmer recalled the event, telling the outlet, "He says, 'We are going to take that puppy and that puppy.' And his assistant grabs the two puppies, takes them out the door, and he pulls out a check. I was like, 'Oh no, is this guy going to pay me with a check?' I was very suspicious."
In Jimmy Kimmel's mind, these unfortunate circumstances made for a perfect comedic set-up. During his monologue on a February 15 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Kimmel joked, "Stealing puppies from the Amish? This could be the crime of the century. The 18th century." The audience burst into laughter, but not for long. After a series of Santos quips, Kimmel added, "And the big question is, what did he do with the puppies? I mean, is this what his sweater vests are made out of?" The crowd collectively whimpered, clearly upset by the thought of dead puppies donning Santos' torso. Kimmel caught on fast, saying, "Don't worry. It's just a joke, guys." Smooth save, Kimmel ... really smooth.