Jimmy Kimmel's Grim Joke About Embattled Congressman George Santos Was A Total Miss

What's a fact and what's a lie? This is the ultimate question that comes up when dissecting the behavior of New York Congressman George Santos, who has fabricated dozens of stories that range from where he went to high school to his religion to his past work. Yup, Santos has been known to be shady, to say the least. For example, in the course of his 2022 Congressional bid, Santos took credit for helping produce the 2011 rock musical "Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark," per New York Magazine. However, the timing just didn't add up, as Santos reportedly attended Baruch College then. In addition, the actual producers of the musical noted that he didn't play a part in the process at all.

While Santos' claims have wreaked havoc in the political sphere, notable comedians have capitalized on the Congressman's unbelievable tales. One such comic is Jimmy Kimmel, who frequently throws digs at various political figures. As is typical in stand-up comedy, some jokes go over well and others, perhaps, should've required deeper probing beforehand. Well, let's just say that Kimmel's recent joke about Santos didn't quite land.