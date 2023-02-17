The Bizarre Thing Austin Butler Had To Do To Gain Weight For Elvis

Since its release in the summer of 2022, the biopic "Elvis" has continued to stir up conversations, thanks in part to Austin Butler's stellar performance in the lead role. For his portrayal of the late rock & roll legend, Butler has taken home a slew of awards including the best actor category at the 80th Golden Globes back in January. The 31-year-old is also possibly on his way to becoming an Oscar winner following his nomination in the awards' best actor category. But, of course, these accolades are barely a surprise. Butler put in the work.

While preparing for the role, Butler made a number of sacrifices including being away from his family for 3 years. "I went, I was off in New York prepping with Baz [Luhrmann], and then I went to Australia," he recounted during a December 2022 Variety conversation. "I had months where I wouldn't talk to anybody. And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis." The "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood ” star has also admitted to obsessively studying materials about Elvis, practicing his mannerisms, and perfecting his voice. "It was just such a daunting thing," he later admitted to Jimmy Kimmel.

However, to support the internal embodiment of this character, Butler was also required to make changes to his physical appearance — something he achieved in a rather bizarre way.