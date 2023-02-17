Travis Kelce Turns The Buzz Around His Super Bowl 2023 Win Into An SNL Hosting Gig

From trash talking the mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio in a post-game interview and screaming out the lyrics to "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)," to making his stanky leg celebration go viral and taking a shot of Fireball whiskey during the Super Bowl parade, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has quickly become a fan favorite in the NFL.

He's often compared to former star tight end Rob Gronkowski, and not only because of their incredible performance on the field. They both have big, and sometimes wild, personalities off of the field. When it comes to Kelce, he is usually described as the "life of the party," and his dancing in the end-zone steals the show in football games. "I just love to live life, man," he told the Associated Press (via the Seattle Times) in January 2020 during the Super Bowl party. "And I like to enjoy happiness along the way."

Kelce believes his fun and lighthearted personality can also be comedic, and he hinted back in 2011 that if he wasn't a professional football player, he might've become a comedian. "At this improv comedy show...." he tweeted. "At least if sports isnt where I make money, I can easily do stuff like this..." And it looks like the tight end manifested that comedy career, as he is expected to host "Saturday Night Live" on March 4.