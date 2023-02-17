The Tragic Death Of Kellie Pickler's Husband
Kellie Pickler's husband Kyle Jacobs has died by suicide, according to TMZ. Law enforcement say the former "American Idol" star woke up inside the couple's home in Nashville, Tennessee, and noticed that her husband wasn't in bed. She started looking around the house for him and worried that something may have happened when she couldn't open an upstairs door. Pickler called 911 and emergency personnel came to the home where Jacobs was found dead. He was 49-year-old.
According to E! News, Pickler and Jacobs lived a private life together in Nashville. "I'm such a simple girl honestly," she told the outlet. "I love gardening. My friends call me the fifth unofficial Golden Girl. I'm that 104-year-old trapped in a 35-year-old body. I love puzzles. I love good conversations. I love to sit on the front porch in my rocking chair. I just like to be in good company," she added. Pickler and Jacobs tied the knot in 2011 and didn't have any children together.
Kellie Pickler's husband Kyle Jacobs was a music producer
Kyle Jacobs was a talented songwriter, who played the piano, the guitar, and he could sing, too. "He is so good at what he does," Kellie Pickler gushed about her husband to People magazine back in 2015. The two had worked together several times since they first met. "I'm so excited to be in the studio again recording a new album, and working with Kyle has been amazing. He has watched me perform for years, so it was great to have a front row seat as an artist and see him in his element," Pickler said.
Pickler and Jacobs exchanged wedding vows in a beachfront ceremony in Antigua. "When two people get married, it's not about the glamour. It's about the bride and groom and God," Pickler told People magazine at the time. "We didn't have anything but us and God and our minister and I can't think of a word that can quite describe how perfect it was," she added.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.