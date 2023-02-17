The Tragic Death Of Kellie Pickler's Husband

Kyle Jacobs was a talented songwriter, who played the piano, the guitar, and he could sing, too. "He is so good at what he does," Kellie Pickler gushed about her husband to People magazine back in 2015. The two had worked together several times since they first met. "I'm so excited to be in the studio again recording a new album, and working with Kyle has been amazing. He has watched me perform for years, so it was great to have a front row seat as an artist and see him in his element," Pickler said.

Pickler and Jacobs exchanged wedding vows in a beachfront ceremony in Antigua. "When two people get married, it's not about the glamour. It's about the bride and groom and God," Pickler told People magazine at the time. "We didn't have anything but us and God and our minister and I can't think of a word that can quite describe how perfect it was," she added.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.