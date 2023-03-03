Black Hawk Down's Tom Sizemore Dead At 61

As an actor, Sizemore led an accomplished career and was known for his tough-guy persona in popular films. Sizemore skyrocketed to stardom in the 1990s with supporting roles in films like "Point Break" and "True Romance." He drew further recognition acting in the Tom Hanks-led 1998 film "Saving Private Ryan," as well as the 2001 movies "Pearl Harbor" and "Black Hawk Down." Sizemore scored a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the 2000 film "Witness Protection."

In spite of these achievements, Sizemore had a career marred with controversy. He had a history of drug use, and had been arrested for DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and domestic violence, according to TMZ. In addition, Sizemore faced allegations of sexual assault in 2003 when an 11-year-old actor told her mother that he had inappropriately touched her, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While her parents did not press charges, the outlet noted that the actor recently decided to pursue legal action against Sizemore and her parents.

Amid his ongoing substance use issues, Sizemore was determined to turn his life around. In a 2020 interview with Maria Sotolongo Productions, he said, "I can't be who I'm supposed to be as a man, as a father, as a friend, as a son if I'm intoxicated ... I want to have a second act as a man."

