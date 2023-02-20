The Tragic Death Of Hayden Panettiere's Brother, Jansen

The younger brother of actor Hayden Panettiere has died. The news was first reported by TMZ on February 20, with sources telling the outlet that Jansen Panettiere was found dead in New York at the age of 28. An exact cause of death has not yet been revealed though authorities do not suspect foul play, according to the report.

Jansen, who was five years younger than his sister, had dabbled in acting throughout much of his life. According to his IMDb page, Jansen has starred in more than a dozen shows over the years, including an episode of "The Walking Dead" that aired in 2019. Jansen also has four credits to his name for upcoming projects, including a project called "Horse" starring Henry Ian Cusick that is listed as being in pre-production.

In addition to his acting career, Jansen referred to himself as an "artist" in his Instagram bio. On his professional website, his bio reads, "One of a kind. Artist. Creator. Actor. Human Being." Jansen has been fairly active on social media and uploaded his last Instagram post shortly before his tragic death.