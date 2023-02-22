Selena Gomez Puts Bella Hadid Feud Rumors To Bed With Girl Crush Confession

Just because you've mended fences with your ex doesn't mean you're cool with... their ex? The much-speculated-about feud between Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid traces back to the fact that the Golden Globe-nominated actor and the supermodel both dated The Weeknd in subsequent years. After the "Blinding Lights" singer's Hadid romance ran its course from April 2015 to November 2016, he and Gomez began dating the following January. In the February 2017 issue of Teen Vogue, Hadid said that their breakup will "be hard for a while," as "love hurts."

The Weeknd and Gomez broke things off in October 2017 and — the really messy part — a month later, he was back together with Hadid (the pair eventually separated for good in 2019). At the time, Gomez told Billboard she took pride in having "such a true friendship" with her ex. "We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring," she reflected.

That didn't stop feud rumors between her and Hadid from running amok, however. Eagle-eyed fans watched as Gomez and Hadid unfollowed, re-followed and unfollowed each other again and again on Instagram. In 2020, after Hadid deleted a post on which Gomez had called her "stunning," she faced intense backlash from Gomez's Selenators — so much so that Gomez stepped in, labeling it "all a misunderstanding."

Now, the "Rare" singer seems to be shutting down rumors of her and Hadid's mutual tension for good, via a highly complimentary TikTok.