Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Betraying Katie Is Even Messier Than Tom's Hookup With Raquel

Tough times show you who your real friends are, and after a very rough year, we hope Katie Maloney cuts Scheana Shay off faster than Rob Valletta can hang a TV on a wall. For a girl who stars on a reality show about dysfunctional relationships, Maloney has been through the ringer. The most notable "Vanderpump Rules" failed relationship to date was the long, slow, demise of Katie's marriage to Tom Schwartz, which finally ended in 2022. While Maloney was undoubtedly reeling from the painful transition, things were made worse when Schwartz hooked up with their mutual friend Raquel Leviss before the ink on the divorce papers dried. That's where Shay came in to prove yet again she doesn't deserve Maloney as a friend.

Since the news broke that Schwartz was making moves on Leviss, Shay — one of Katie's oldest friends and a bridesmaid in her wedding — has publicly backed Schwartz to anyone who will listen. Maloney is not one to take things lying down though, and after the premiere episode of "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10, she exposed juicy texts from Shay. In the messages Shay appeared to not only defend Schwartz's actions, but also hinted at being the mastermind behind his hookup with Leviss! Shay's actions are absolutely inexcusable by any standard of friendship, even amongst the "VPR" gang.

In classic Shay fashion though, the "Good as Gold" singer is taking zero responsibility for actions and has even embarked on a campaign to make Katie look like the bad guy.