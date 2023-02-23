Nipsey Hussle's Killer Has Finally Been Sentenced

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot "multiple times" in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles on March 31, 2019, according to NBC News. The shooting occurred in the afternoon outside of Marathon Clothing, a store owned by the rapper. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. "Today we lost a great musician, Nipsey Hussle. Our Mayor's Crises Response Team has responded to this tragedy. We are now consoling and offering support to the family. Our prayers are with them and all those who knew and loved Nipsey Hussle," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's Crisis Response Team tweeted at the time. He's survived by his partner, Lauren London, and two children.

An investigation into Hussle's death ensued and police began looking for a suspect. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that authorities were looking for a "Black male in his 20s" who was believed to be someone who knew the rapper and the incident was believed to be "gang-related." On April 2, 2019, police arrested Eric Holder, Jr. and the Los Angeles County prosecutors charged him with "one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon," Deadline reported. Holder was held on $7 million bail and awaited his court hearing behind bars. On February 22, Holder was sentenced.