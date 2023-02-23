Nipsey Hussle's Killer Has Finally Been Sentenced
Nipsey Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot "multiple times" in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles on March 31, 2019, according to NBC News. The shooting occurred in the afternoon outside of Marathon Clothing, a store owned by the rapper. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. "Today we lost a great musician, Nipsey Hussle. Our Mayor's Crises Response Team has responded to this tragedy. We are now consoling and offering support to the family. Our prayers are with them and all those who knew and loved Nipsey Hussle," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's Crisis Response Team tweeted at the time. He's survived by his partner, Lauren London, and two children.
An investigation into Hussle's death ensued and police began looking for a suspect. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that authorities were looking for a "Black male in his 20s" who was believed to be someone who knew the rapper and the incident was believed to be "gang-related." On April 2, 2019, police arrested Eric Holder, Jr. and the Los Angeles County prosecutors charged him with "one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon," Deadline reported. Holder was held on $7 million bail and awaited his court hearing behind bars. On February 22, Holder was sentenced.
Eric Holder, Jr. plans to file an appeal
Eric Holder, Jr. appeared in court while wearing orange prison attire as he awaited his fate, which was handed down by Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II. Holder was sentenced to a total of 60 years to life behind bars: "25 years to life for the murder, 25 more for a firearm sentencing enhancement and 10 for assault with a firearm," according to the Associated Press. "I am very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder's mental health. I am also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two," Jacke said. Holder did not react while his sentencing was read.
Back in July 2022, Holder was found guilty of first-degree murder. After the decision was read in court, Holder's attorney Aaron Jansen gave a statement to E! News. "I am deeply disappointment in the first-degree murder verdict. It was always going to be a tough given the high profile circumstances surrounding the case. We are grateful that the jury agreed with us, in part, that the case was overcharged and acquitted Mr. Holder, Jr. of the two attempted murder charges," he said.
Following Holder's sentencing, Jansen told ABC News that Holder is planning to appeal. "It was always going to be tough given the high-profile circumstances surrounding the case," Jansen said.