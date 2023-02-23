The Offensive Remark Winona Ryder Says She Heard From Mel Gibson

Winona Ryder has been in entertainment since she was a teen. She scored her first role at 15 in the drama, "Lucas." Two years later, she landed a lead in Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice," followed by another Burton flick, "Edward Scissorhands," in which she collaborated with her first big love, Johnny Depp. Ryder's parents had worried about her becoming a child star. "They'd heard all the Judy Garland stories," she told GQ. They were protective and insisted on chaperoning their daughter on and off the film set at all times.

However, she still got into her fair share of scrapes, including an infamous shoplifting incident and a DUI. According to documents obtained by The Smoking Gun, after pulling her over, cops discovered Ryder's purse contained "a syringe, bottles of Demerol and diazepam, six Valiums, forty Vicoprofens, two Vicodins, two Percocets, a Percodan, and a morphine-sulfate capsule."

She has also been forced to suffer ignorance and bigotry over the years. "There are times when people have said, 'Wait, you're Jewish? But you're so pretty!'" she told The Sunday Times. Ryder also shared that a Jewish studio head once insisted she "looked 'too Jewish' to be in a blue-blooded family." Given her past experiences, you'd think Ryder would have been unshockable. However, that's not the case at all because the offensive remark Ryder says she heard from Mel Gibson was jaw-dropping — and it contributed to him becoming one of the stars who have been shunned by Hollywood.