The Tragic Death Of Dukes Of Hazzard Star John Schneider's Wife Alicia
TV veteran John Schneider announced in a February 22 Facebook post that his wife Alicia Allain has died from breast cancer at 53. Uploading a photo of Allain smiling and one of their hands intertwined, the "Dukes of Hazzard" alum wrote, "My beautiful smile is pain-free, living in her new body alongside Jesus ... Hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did." Schneider, who also famously portrayed Jonathan Kent on CW's "Smallville," asked fans to share "any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other" accrued over the years.
Allain first revealed her cancer on a 2020 episode of "Fox and Friends," sharing that she was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer over Memorial Day Weekend 2019. (HER2 negative cancer cells tend to grow more slowly and are less likely to recur or spread.) Discovering a possible issue with her skin and seeing a dermatologist for the diagnosis, Allain was already "three years into a five-year shelf life," Schneider told "Fox and Friends" in the joint interview.
Also her husband's business manager, Allain is survived by her daughter, Jessica, from a previous marriage as well as stepchildren Chasen, Karis, and Leah, and a stepdaughter. An obituary from Los Angeles' Wilbert Funeral Home called the Hollywood producer a "mama bear that protected all her cubs" and "a fighter until the end."
John Schneider and Alicia Allain married before he was legally divorced
The day after announcing his wife Alicia Allain's death, John Schneider paid a lengthier tribute in words to his late spouse in a heartbreaking Facebook post. "Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together," the 62-year-old TV star reflected. In addition to their romantic relationship, the couple made a prolific professional pair, collaborating on over 100 songs and multiple films together.
When they first wed in 2019, however, the "Dukes of Hazzard" star was still embroiled in the middle of a nasty divorce proceeding from his previous, estranged wife, Elvira Schneider. With Elvira filing for divorce in 2014 after 21 wedded years and three adult children together, In 2016, John was ordered to pay her $18,911 in monthly spousal support. Even by Hollywood divorce standards, things got particularly ugly when the country star failed to pay in 2018 and was sentenced to jail for three days.
That didn't stop the actor from marrying Allain the following year in a festive Louisiana ceremony, despite his divorce not being finalized at the time. Surrounded by family and friends, Allain and Schneider looked joyous in a blowout celebration complete with fireworks and "Mr. Right-Mrs. Always Right" chairs. "This has been a wonderful celebration, a sanctuary of love," Allain told People then, with Schneider adding, "Happy is too small of a word." Though the ceremony was not technically legal (they would make things official in September 2019), it was symbolic of their love and commitment to each other.