The Tragic Death Of Dukes Of Hazzard Star John Schneider's Wife Alicia

TV veteran John Schneider announced in a February 22 Facebook post that his wife Alicia Allain has died from breast cancer at 53. Uploading a photo of Allain smiling and one of their hands intertwined, the "Dukes of Hazzard" alum wrote, "My beautiful smile is pain-free, living in her new body alongside Jesus ... Hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did." Schneider, who also famously portrayed Jonathan Kent on CW's "Smallville," asked fans to share "any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other" accrued over the years.

Allain first revealed her cancer on a 2020 episode of "Fox and Friends," sharing that she was diagnosed with stage 4 HER2 negative cancer over Memorial Day Weekend 2019. (HER2 negative cancer cells tend to grow more slowly and are less likely to recur or spread.) Discovering a possible issue with her skin and seeing a dermatologist for the diagnosis, Allain was already "three years into a five-year shelf life," Schneider told "Fox and Friends" in the joint interview.

Also her husband's business manager, Allain is survived by her daughter, Jessica, from a previous marriage as well as stepchildren Chasen, Karis, and Leah, and a stepdaughter. An obituary from Los Angeles' Wilbert Funeral Home called the Hollywood producer a "mama bear that protected all her cubs" and "a fighter until the end."