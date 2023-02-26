Woody Harrelson's COVID Conspiracy SNL Monologue Was Utter Chaos
You might remember him as Woody Boyd on the 1980s sitcom "Cheers," or as Haymitch Abernathy in 2012's "The Hunger Games," but most recently Woody Harrelson wore his hosting hat on "Saturday Night Live" — for the fifth time. With many more acting credits under his belt, an Emmy Award, and a few more accolades, Harrelson has no doubt made a name for himself in Hollywood. Still, the actor remains just as controversial as he is talented.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrelson publicly shared that he suspected the coronavirus was caused by radiation from the 5G network. "I haven't fully vetted it [but] I find it very interesting," he wrote at the time, according to the New York Post. In May 2022, Harrelson once again sparked controversy after criticizing the use of face masks as a preventive measure against COVID-19. "I'm sick of like, you're wearing a mask, and you think it contains your breath — but if it did you'd die, you'd be breathing in your own carbon monoxide," he said during an interview with Vanity Fair. When asked if he had contracted COVID amid his refusal to follow safety protocols, the "Zombieland" actor answered, "No, nothing for seven and a half years, and that's because my immune system's strong. Why is my immune system? Because I'm internally clean."
Now, nearly a year later, Harrelson has yet again shared another controversial take on COVID-19 — this time, on "SNL."
Woody Harrelson says the COVID vaccine was a conspiracy
During his appearance on the February 25 episode of "Saturday Night Live," Woody Harrelson delivered a hilarious monologue touching on a variety of subjects, including his smoking and drinking habits. "The reason I like herbs more than alcohol is because it makes me feel good, no hangovers and I never wake up covered in blood," Harrelson quipped in his speech, sending the audience into a round of laughter.
But things soon took a turn when Harrelson began referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and his suspicions of a conspiracy between the government and medical organizations. The actor recalled reading a script while under the influence on Thanksgiving Day in 2019. The script, according to Harrelson, featured the government imposing drugs on its citizens during a lockdown. "I threw the script away. I mean, who is going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day long," he added.
Harrelson's February 2023 apperance on "Saturday Night Live" welcomed him to the show's five-timer league. According to Deadline, the "Cheers" actor previously hosted the show four times, with his first time being in 1989, and the most recent being 2019. Other "SNL" five-timers include Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, and Drew Barrymore.