Woody Harrelson's COVID Conspiracy SNL Monologue Was Utter Chaos

You might remember him as Woody Boyd on the 1980s sitcom "Cheers," or as Haymitch Abernathy in 2012's "The Hunger Games," but most recently Woody Harrelson wore his hosting hat on "Saturday Night Live" — for the fifth time. With many more acting credits under his belt, an Emmy Award, and a few more accolades, Harrelson has no doubt made a name for himself in Hollywood. Still, the actor remains just as controversial as he is talented.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrelson publicly shared that he suspected the coronavirus was caused by radiation from the 5G network. "I haven't fully vetted it [but] I find it very interesting," he wrote at the time, according to the New York Post. In May 2022, Harrelson once again sparked controversy after criticizing the use of face masks as a preventive measure against COVID-19. "I'm sick of like, you're wearing a mask, and you think it contains your breath — but if it did you'd die, you'd be breathing in your own carbon monoxide," he said during an interview with Vanity Fair. When asked if he had contracted COVID amid his refusal to follow safety protocols, the "Zombieland" actor answered, "No, nothing for seven and a half years, and that's because my immune system's strong. Why is my immune system? Because I'm internally clean."

Now, nearly a year later, Harrelson has yet again shared another controversial take on COVID-19 — this time, on "SNL."