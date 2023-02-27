Christina Applegate Sends Clear Message To Her MS Diagnosis On 2023 SAGs Red Carpet

When "Married... with Children" star Christina Applegate shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis with her fans in August 2021, she delivered the sad news with a dose of dark humor. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know," she tweeted, "the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

Over a decade earlier, Applegate had undergone a double mastectomy after discovering that she had breast cancer. On "The Oprah Winfrey Show," she revealed that she was filming the sitcom "Samantha Who?" when she received her cancer diagnosis, which she kept secret from her coworkers while she completed the season.

The resilient actor also continued working after being diagnosed with MS, but finishing the last season of her Netflix comedy "Dead to Me" was no easy feat. This time around, the members of the cast and crew were aware of what was going on. "There were times I'd break down on set and be like, 'I can't, we have to take a break, I need a half-hour,' and everyone was so loving that it was OK,'" Applegate recalled in a February 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times. Pushing herself to get the job done resulted in a SAG Award nomination. And while one of her fellow nominees, "Hacks" star Jean Smart, took home the trophy for Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series, Applegate scored a win of her own by delivering a powerful message to her disease on the red carpet.