Jake Paul Falls Victim To Drake Curse After Crushing Split-Decision Defeat To Tommy Fury
YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul just took home his first crushing split-decision L during a fight against fellow boxer and reality television personality Tommy Fury. "Don't judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses," Paul later tweeted about the historic loss. "Congrats to Tommy, his team, and his family. Thank you to everyone that tuned in. Saudi Arabia thank you as well. I will be back," he declared.
Still, it appears the famous fighter is chalking the loss up to a curse brought on by Canadian rapper Drake. Over the years, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" crooner has been linked to many sports losses after interacting with the athletes. Take, for instance, the time Drake met with soccer player Jadon Sancho, who promptly lost a game the very next day. Or the time Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took home a loss after posing in a photo with the rapper only one day prior. Or the time mixed martial artist Conor McGregor met up with Drake before losing a fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov. YIKES. And we can't forget about the time Drake was spotted repping an Alabama sweatshirt. As luck would have it, the college football team would go on to lose to the Clemson Tigers in the national championship game 44-16. Womp, womp, womppp.
But how did Drake's dreadful curse rear its ugly head in the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight? The answer probably won't surprise you.
Drake bet $400K that Jake Paul would win by knockout
The story goes that, prior to the high-profile match, Drake opted to get in on the action by betting a staggering $400,000 big ones that boxer Jake Paul would be victorious by knockout in his fight against Tommy Fury — a move Paul later took issue with during the post-fight press conference, according to Fox Sports. "F**k. This is Drake's fault. Drake, bro, why did you do this to me?" Paul seemingly joked before taking on a more serious tone. "It's my fault. $400,000 is nothing to him. He has won a lot more money betting on me before. He's probably about even now," he boasted. "Sorry, Drake. I'll get that W in the rematch," he vowed.
And, while Paul was adamant that he wasn't making excuses for the loss, he also rattled off even more reasons for his poor performance, citing both illness and injury. "Honestly, I felt flat," he confessed. "I got sick really bad twice in camp, injured my arm," Paul added. "It wasn't my best performance. But I lost. I'm not making excuses."
Other celebrities lost money, too
As it turns out, Jake Paul and Drake weren't the only ones who lost in Paul's big match against Tommy Fury. "It looks like Drake lost his moneeeeeey!" Tommy's half-brother and fellow boxer Tyson Fury bellowed out in an interview with BT Sport Boxing. "Three hundred and thirty-five bags down the toilet! Drakey! Hahahaha!" he laughed. "But let me tell you a secret: I lost mine too. Because I bet for the knockout! So we're two losers!" he confessed. Still, Tyson relished his little bro's victory. "It was a brilliant fight," he gushed. "It was one way then the other, one way then the other. I think Tommy boxed the head off him at times and won 90% of the rounds. But it was still competitive at times, also. [Jake Paul] was better than I thought he'd be as well, to be fair," he noted, being sure to give credit where credit was due.
But that's not all. Internet celeb, rapper, and fellow boxer KSI also bet $600 that Paul would come out victorious. "Make sure you win mate @jakepaul. I need to make as much money as possible for when I get to knock you out myself," he tweeted along with a screenshot of the wager. Sorry, KSI. Looks like you're officially in the hole for $600 big ones.
Jake Paul's loss debunked rumors that the fight was predetermined
It should also be noted, that Tommy Fury's victory over Jake Paul quickly debunked a rumor that claimed the fight was predetermined and that Paul would emerge victorious via a total knockout over Fury. In what appears to be a fabricated script obtained by TMZ, the documents stated that Fury would suffer an eye injury and by the eighth round he would be rendered completely helpless. "The ringside doctor rushes in to check on Fury, but he waves him away. Tommy shall then act out an eye injury that forces the referee to call off the fight, declaring Jake Paul the winner by TKO," the script titled "Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Script – Revision #4 – Final" purported. As we all know, that was certainly not the case.
Better luck next time, Paul... Congrats, Fury!