Jake Paul Falls Victim To Drake Curse After Crushing Split-Decision Defeat To Tommy Fury

In his feelings?

YouTube star turned professional boxer Jake Paul just took home his first crushing split-decision L during a fight against fellow boxer and reality television personality Tommy Fury. "Don't judge me by my wins, judge me by my losses," Paul later tweeted about the historic loss. "Congrats to Tommy, his team, and his family. Thank you to everyone that tuned in. Saudi Arabia thank you as well. I will be back," he declared.

Still, it appears the famous fighter is chalking the loss up to a curse brought on by Canadian rapper Drake. Over the years, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" crooner has been linked to many sports losses after interacting with the athletes. Take, for instance, the time Drake met with soccer player Jadon Sancho, who promptly lost a game the very next day. Or the time Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took home a loss after posing in a photo with the rapper only one day prior. Or the time mixed martial artist Conor McGregor met up with Drake before losing a fight to Khabib Nurmagomedov. YIKES. And we can't forget about the time Drake was spotted repping an Alabama sweatshirt. As luck would have it, the college football team would go on to lose to the Clemson Tigers in the national championship game 44-16. Womp, womp, womppp.

But how did Drake's dreadful curse rear its ugly head in the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight? The answer probably won't surprise you.