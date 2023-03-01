Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit Over Kobe's Crash Site Photos For Huge Payout

It's been over three years since Kobe Bryant died suddenly in a shocking helicopter crash. Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were taking the helicopter to Gianna's basketball game. The helicopter crashed, killing everyone on board. Kobe was one of the most celebrated basketball players of all time and the tragedy sent millions into mourning.

An investigation that took nearly a year to complete started days later. In February 2021, the results of the investigation were finally released. It was found that the helicopter pilot was at fault as he had flown directly into clouds, against FAA regulations. The federal investigation also found that the pilot likely made bad flying decisions, as he may have been under pressure to complete the trip quickly.

The realization that Los Angeles county responders had taken personal photos at the crash scene made the tragedy all the more painful. So it was with the knowledge that, Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, filed suit against the county. The case has finally been settled, and Vanessa walked away with a considerable sum of money.