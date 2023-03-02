Priscilla Presley Joins Animated Elvis Project As Lisa Marie Trust Battle Rages
Priscilla Presley is still mourning the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died suddenly in January. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla told People hours after reports that Lisa Marie was rushed to a hospital in California surfaced. In the time since, Priscilla has filed legal documents contesting the validity of her daughter's will. "[The signature] appears inconsistent with [Lisa Marie Presley's] usual and customary signature," the court documents obtained by CNN read, in part.
In a follow-up report by Page Six, sources told the outlet that Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough are "not talking" as the legalities play out. "Their relationship is changing, that is true ... it's just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother," a source told the outlet. The two women appear to be focusing on their respective careers while they await the results of the case. Fans know Keough attended the premiere for her new Amazon Prime Video limited TV series, "Daisy Jones & The Six," alongside her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, on February 24, but her grandmother wasn't on-hand to support her. But Priscilla hasn't stopped living her life, even if she and Keough are at odds. She's pushing forward with her own career and has inked a deal to become more deeply involved in a new project.
Priscilla Presley took on a larger role in Agent Elvis
Priscilla Presley teamed up with John Eddie to create an animated series called "Agent Elvis." The Netflix series will feature several big names, including Matthew McConaughey, who will voice Elvis Presley. Other celebs connected to the show include Christina Hendricks, Niecy Nash, Kieran Culkin, Don Cheadle, and Jason Mantzoukas. And now, it has been confirmed that Priscilla will take on a bigger role in the series, voicing herself. Priscilla is seemingly excited about the project and has been sharing posts about it on social media. "So excited for Agent Elvis to come out on March 17th on @netflix and so proud to be a part of this amazing cast," she tweeted on March 1.
Back on February 9, Priscilla expressed excitement over McConaughey's role as her late husband. "So excited to have Matthew McConaughey bringing his cool swagger to the role of Agent Elvis in our upcoming Netflix animated series! Elvis would've loved this! Alright Alright Alright," she tweeted at the time. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series was ordered in 2019 and is set to premiere on March 17.