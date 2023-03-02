Priscilla Presley Joins Animated Elvis Project As Lisa Marie Trust Battle Rages

Priscilla Presley is still mourning the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who died suddenly in January. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla told People hours after reports that Lisa Marie was rushed to a hospital in California surfaced. In the time since, Priscilla has filed legal documents contesting the validity of her daughter's will. "[The signature] appears inconsistent with [Lisa Marie Presley's] usual and customary signature," the court documents obtained by CNN read, in part.

In a follow-up report by Page Six, sources told the outlet that Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough are "not talking" as the legalities play out. "Their relationship is changing, that is true ... it's just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother," a source told the outlet. The two women appear to be focusing on their respective careers while they await the results of the case. Fans know Keough attended the premiere for her new Amazon Prime Video limited TV series, "Daisy Jones & The Six," alongside her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, on February 24, but her grandmother wasn't on-hand to support her. But Priscilla hasn't stopped living her life, even if she and Keough are at odds. She's pushing forward with her own career and has inked a deal to become more deeply involved in a new project.