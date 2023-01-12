The Tragic Death Of Lisa Marie Presley

Being the only child of Elvis Presley, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," came with its fair share of baggage. People assume you'll go into the music business when your father essentially defined it for an entire generation. And Lisa Marie Presley did just that after a while. According to the Los Angeles Times, she launched her own music career at 35 when she put out her first album. At the time, she told the outlet she was entering the business to establish her own credibility.

Her debut song, "Lights Out," premiered in 2003 and gave an inside perspective on what it's like to live in Elvis' shadow, per the LA Times. "I really went back through a lot of the dark corridors of my life in this record," she told the LA Times of her first album "To Whom It May Concern." She added, "I wanted people to know who I am based on my music, not on what they read in the tabloids."

Following her debut album, Presley released two more albums — "Now What" in 2005 and "Storm & Grace" in 2012 (via All Music). Her first two albums went platinum, according to The Providence Journal. While she took her time getting into the music business, she told the outlet that music, particularly songwriting, was a really special part of her life. "It truly is a labor of love. I've seen too much in my life. It's all I really want to do," she shared.