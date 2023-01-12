Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Hospitalized For A Medical Emergency

TMZ has reported that Lisa Marie Presley — who has seen her fair share of tragedies — has been hospitalized following a "full" cardiac arrest. Insiders told the outlet that paramedics administered CPR at her California home at least once and found a pulse before she was taken to the hospital. While the status of her condition is unclear, she's currently being treated for her condition. A rep for Presley had no comment, per Page Six. Presley's last public appearance was at the Golden Globe Awards on January 10, where her mother accompanied her to witness Austin Butler's win for his performance in "Elvis."

Fans took to Twitter to express their concerns about Presley's condition. One user tweeted, "So sad. Prayers." Another person wrote, "I hope she will be ok!" Another fan remarked, "Sad to hear i hope @LisaPresley will be ok. Sending prayers her way ! She is a beautiful soul and has had some tough times lately!"

More to come...