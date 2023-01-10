Austin Butler's Refusal To Let Go Of Elvis At The 2023 Golden Globes Has Fans Seriously Bewildered
Austin Butler, who had a pair of huge blue suede shoes to fill in Baz Luhrmann's biopic of Elvis Presley in his film "Elvis," beat out quite a few other talented folks to win his Golden Globe for best actor in a drama for the role. Butler beat Brendan Fraser's nomination for "The Whale" and Bill Nighy for "Living" to name a few (via Barron's). Earlier in the evening, Butler wished fellow actor Jacob Elordi luck in playing The King in a future film in an interview with Variety.
"I just wish him all the best," Butler said of Elordi who will be playing Elvis in Sofia Coppola's forthcoming film "Priscilla." "I hope he has a great time." But later in the evening, after winning his first Golden Globe, fans were left baffled by Butler's sentiments. It wasn't what he said that had them confused, though. Rather, it was that he couldn't seem to stop being Elvis.
Butler still sounds like The King
Fans flocked to social media following Austin Butler's acceptance speech for his Golden Globe award for playing Elvis. They noticed that he hasn't let go of being The King of Rock 'n Roll. One user wrote, "Austin Butler needs to lose the Elvis voice we get it already." Meanwhile, another took it a step further and wrote, "When is congress going to hold a hearing on Austin Butler's voice." Fans were really not holding back with their criticism of Butler's choice of voice following the film either.
Some users are posting clips of Butler's work pre-"Elvis," to show how much his speaking voice has seemingly changed since taking the role. One user pointed to his time on "The Carrie Diaries." Another said what a lot of viewers might have also been thinking: "it would've been hilarious if Austin Butler switched off the Elvis voice mid-acceptance speech for the award." We'll see if Butler returns to his original tonality, or sticks with his "Hound Dog" side.