Austin Butler's Refusal To Let Go Of Elvis At The 2023 Golden Globes Has Fans Seriously Bewildered

Austin Butler, who had a pair of huge blue suede shoes to fill in Baz Luhrmann's biopic of Elvis Presley in his film "Elvis," beat out quite a few other talented folks to win his Golden Globe for best actor in a drama for the role. Butler beat Brendan Fraser's nomination for "The Whale" and Bill Nighy for "Living" to name a few (via Barron's). Earlier in the evening, Butler wished fellow actor Jacob Elordi luck in playing The King in a future film in an interview with Variety.

"I just wish him all the best," Butler said of Elordi who will be playing Elvis in Sofia Coppola's forthcoming film "Priscilla." "I hope he has a great time." But later in the evening, after winning his first Golden Globe, fans were left baffled by Butler's sentiments. It wasn't what he said that had them confused, though. Rather, it was that he couldn't seem to stop being Elvis.