Austin Butler Reveals Intense Moment From Elvis Film Set That Pushed Him To Tears

Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic has been a massive success at the box office — already grossing over $210 million worldwide. According to Billboard, this places the film among the top five highest-grossing films following the life of a musician. With the movie still showing in many theaters, it retains the opportunity to climb even higher on the list, thanks in no small part to its star, Austin Butler.

Butler has been candid about the intense method acting he did to prepare for the iconic role. According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor was determined to transcend the idea of simply impersonating the singer, as so many have before him. "I wanted to sound identical to him and I wanted to look identical to him," he said. "It's about merging our two souls."

Rolling Stone noted that Butler adopted Elvis Presley's Southern accent, and has yet to kick the habit of speaking in his drawl. The California native dedicated his life so completely to the role that, as he told GQ, his body seemed to shut down. The day after filming wrapped, he was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a virus. As it turns out, Butler wasn't just challenging himself: Executives for the movie were also committed to bringing out his inner Elvis ... and what they did one day left Butler in tears.