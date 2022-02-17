Austin Butler's Transformation As Elvis Presley Has The Internet Divided

There's no doubt when Austin Butler took up the role of Elvis Presley he knew there would be a lot to live up to. He told The Wrap that part of the reason he took the role was that he wanted to "explore the humanity of somebody who has become the wallpaper of society" and that he knew he had "huge shoes to fill." He added that he worked diligently to sound identical to Elvis when singing.

Even so, when the trailer dropped, fans were divided on whether the biopic could hold up the mantle of The King. The trailer's Twitter thread has a lot of back-and-forth about different elements including Butler's portrayal. One viewer wrote, "Austin Butler looks miscast. Looks like a kid, Elvis looked [like] a grown man," and a different person said, "Nobody wants to see somebody trying to make their career pretending to be someone they will never be able to emulate." Meanwhile, another said, "Please Baz Luhrmann don't over-produce this one," while even more were surprised that they thought it looked good. One excited fan said the movie was "worth waiting for." Someone else added, "Straight up chills!!! Everything about this trailer is pure perfection!!!"

Variety called Butler's resemblance to Elvis "uncanny" and we have to agree. The movie might not be every fan's biopic dream, but it's been almost 10 years since Luhrmann announced this project. We'll just have to see what the reception is after the film is finally released on June 24.