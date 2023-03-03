RHONJ Alum Ashlee Malleo Has New Bravo Show Idea (& We're So Into It)

In the "Real Housewives," the only real breath of fresh air we get from the constant conflict between the women in the cast is whatever happens to be going on with their families. Most of the women who join the cast are mothers – though that's not true of everyone. The kids usually provide some comic relief or are at least a grounding force in their mothers' otherwise chaotic lives — including arguments with castmates and dramatic divorces.

Sometimes, the kids whose moms land on the franchise become breakout stars. You've probably seen the meme of Gia Giudice singing "Waking Up in the Morning" on "RHONJ." Then, of course, there's also Bella and Gigi Hadid, whose first brush with stardom was when Yolonda Hadid appeared on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" with her now ex-husband David Foster. Lisa Renna's daughters followed a similar trajectory. Not all kids end up stars, though. Only the most hardcore fans will remember Ashlee Malleo, Jacqueline Laurita's daughter, who briefly appeared in the New Jersey series of the franchise.

These days Malleo is all grown up with a family of her own. She's never forgotten her mother's time on Bravo, and she has some very exciting ideas about how to get her fam (immediate and extended!) back on TV.