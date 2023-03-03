Miley Cyrus Teams Up With Disney Again (But Not As Hannah Montana)

Miley Cyrus rose to prominence on Disney Channel's "Hannah Montana," where she lived a double life as Miley Stewart and the titular teen pop sensation. At the end of the series, she reveals that they are the same person, and she used the iconic blonde wig to disguise herself so she could live a normal life outside of her music career. But the real-life transition from a child actor to an adult hasn't been easy for the singer.

"There's so much I don't remember about being a child entertainer because it was so much to keep in my brain," Cyrus told Harper's Bazaar in 2017. "It's like anything when you are in it. I didn't realize how much pressure I was under and how that shaped me until, like, this year."

The "Party in the U.S.A." singer has also been open about how the persona of Hannah Montana has affected her psychologically. She mentioned that the persona took over the way she viewed herself, and admitted that she felt like nobody cared about her unless she had the wig and the pop star glam. Now, she's taking a walk down memory lane, but as her own person.