Tom Sandoval Apologizes For Cheating Scandal (But Not To Ariana Madix)

Amid the latest "Vanderpump Rules" drama, Tom Sandoval is speaking up — but conveniently keeping ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix's name out of his mouth. The couple, who first met upon Madix's entry into the show in 2013, confirmed their relationship in 2014 and soon became one of "Vanderpump's" favorite couples.

"Happiest of Birthdays to the one whose love guides me through. Here's to all of our adventures and memories, our future and our present. Every day with you is a gift. Thank you for being in my life," Madix wrote in a sweet 2016 birthday tribute to Sandoval (via People). In the years that followed, Sandoval and Madix celebrated many more milestones including buying their first house together in 2019.

The pair's seemingly blissful and long-term romance has however reached its end after Madix discovered sexual texts between Sandoval and another of their "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars Raquel Leviss. "This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," a source told People of the affair, adding "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels." Now, in light of the recent scandal, Sandoval has offered a heartfelt apology — except that he left out Madix.