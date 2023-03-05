Tom Sandoval Apologizes For Cheating Scandal (But Not To Ariana Madix)
Amid the latest "Vanderpump Rules" drama, Tom Sandoval is speaking up — but conveniently keeping ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix's name out of his mouth. The couple, who first met upon Madix's entry into the show in 2013, confirmed their relationship in 2014 and soon became one of "Vanderpump's" favorite couples.
"Happiest of Birthdays to the one whose love guides me through. Here's to all of our adventures and memories, our future and our present. Every day with you is a gift. Thank you for being in my life," Madix wrote in a sweet 2016 birthday tribute to Sandoval (via People). In the years that followed, Sandoval and Madix celebrated many more milestones including buying their first house together in 2019.
The pair's seemingly blissful and long-term romance has however reached its end after Madix discovered sexual texts between Sandoval and another of their "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars Raquel Leviss. "This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," a source told People of the affair, adding "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels." Now, in light of the recent scandal, Sandoval has offered a heartfelt apology — except that he left out Madix.
Tom Sandoval tells fans he's sorry
On March 4, Tom Sandoval broke his silence. He took to social media with an apology to the fans but didn't mention his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. In the letter, shared on Instagram, Sandoval pleaded with fans to leave his businesses and business partners out of their outrage over the scandal. "Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave [Tom] Schwartz my friends, and family out of this situation ..." he wrote.
In the apology letter, Sandoval debunked rumors claiming that his "Vanderpump Rules" co-star and business partner Tom Schwartz knew of the affair. "Also, Schwartz and Sandy's might have my name on it, but also there are 3 other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families," he added. Sandoval then apologized to his partners and employees for causing them to suffer amid the drama. "I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees and partners. I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything," he concluded.
The reality star's apology comes only one day after sources confirmed to Page Six that Sandoval and Raquel Leviss initially planned to confess their affair to Madix. According to the insider, Leviss and Sandoval had been deliberating on coming clean but never got the chance to before the story broke out.