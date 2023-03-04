Which Vanderpump Rules Star Has Stayed On The Show Too Long? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

For 10 years, fans have flocked to their TVs to immerse themselves in the drama-filled series "Vanderpump Rules." Led by former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" personality Lisa Vanderpump, the show follows the messy lives of her SUR Restaurant staff members as they navigate friendships, relationships, and backstabbing behavior. Since its premiere, the LA-based show has continued to gain a dedicated fanbase, which Vanderpump has attributed to the cast's authentic storylines. "There was nothing inauthentic about 'Vanderpump Rules' at all," she said in an interview with Forbes.

"You could film this group when we're shooting the show or could keep going all year. They hang out together, they go on holiday together, they fight together, they sleep together," she added. While the series and its cast have become a Bravo staple, the series has faced an array of behind-the-scenes controversies, including the firings of Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute. With "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 currently airing on the network, Nicki Swift asked viewers which of the show's current cast members should join their axed cast mates.