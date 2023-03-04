Which Vanderpump Rules Star Has Stayed On The Show Too Long? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey
For 10 years, fans have flocked to their TVs to immerse themselves in the drama-filled series "Vanderpump Rules." Led by former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" personality Lisa Vanderpump, the show follows the messy lives of her SUR Restaurant staff members as they navigate friendships, relationships, and backstabbing behavior. Since its premiere, the LA-based show has continued to gain a dedicated fanbase, which Vanderpump has attributed to the cast's authentic storylines. "There was nothing inauthentic about 'Vanderpump Rules' at all," she said in an interview with Forbes.
"You could film this group when we're shooting the show or could keep going all year. They hang out together, they go on holiday together, they fight together, they sleep together," she added. While the series and its cast have become a Bravo staple, the series has faced an array of behind-the-scenes controversies, including the firings of Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute. With "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 currently airing on the network, Nicki Swift asked viewers which of the show's current cast members should join their axed cast mates.
Fans think Katie Maloney should leave Vanderpump Rules
Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules" continues to deliver scalding hot drama. So, while the cast is spilling all the tea, Nicki Swift asked fans which SUR "employee" has overstayed their welcome. Landing in the No. 1 spot was Katie Maloney, with 36% of the 3.5K votes. As one of the show's four OG cast members, the star has had her fair share of issues on the series. From her turbulent relationship with Tom Schwartz to her various friendship breakups, Maloney has not had a peaceful run. Coming in second place was Scheana Shay, with 30% of the votes. Like Maloney, the popular podcast host has been involved in quite a bit of drama with her fellow cast members.
Recently, Shay made headlines for supposedly encouraging her co-star Raquel Leviss to hook up with Tom Schwartz, who was previously married to Maloney. Coming in third, Lala Kent received 13% of the votes. Throughout her time on the series, the LaLa Beauty owner has had an array of nasty feuds with her co-stars, like Tom Sandoval, who called her a "bully," according to E! News. Speaking of Sandoval, he and his Tom Tom co-founder Schwartz came in fourth and fifth place with 11% and 10%, respectively. While their placements are relatively low, the two have recently received backlash from longtime fans due to their controversial hookups with Leviss.