The View Totally Drops The Ball With New Q&A Segment

"The View" is known for being a politically-based morning talk show where the hosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro — discuss and have an open conversation about the important news headlines of the day. The hosts occasionally discuss "Hot Topics" in Hollywood, as well as give lifestyle advice, during the show.

The daytime talk show is also known for having hosts with different political backgrounds. "At a time when our country is so divided, often on partisan lines, I'm honored to represent the conservative perspective," Alyssa Farah Griffin told ABC News when she was announced as the newest host for Season 26. "I hope to model what is too often lost by our elected leaders: learning from others, disagreeing respectfully, and focusing on finding real solutions for our country."

Because the show is more of a political and news talk show, the hosts don't usually stray from those topics. But every now and then, they take news headlines from opinion columns in order to discuss and debate an interesting lifestyle topic such as "confronting friends who talk behind your back." And it seems that the show is reimagining the way the hosts discuss lifestyle with a new Q&A segment.