Why Tom Cruise Skipped The 2023 Oscars

When you think of the Oscars, you think of all the biggest movie stars in the world gathering in the same place. From the likes of Brad Pitt, to Leonardo DiCaprio, to Tom Cruise, they're total staples year after year at the event, right? Well, not always.

You may be surprised to learn that, at least prior to the 2023 Oscars, the latter has never actually won an Academy Award before. We know! Crazy, right? Cruise has been nominated an impressive four times though, landing his first nomination back in 1990 for Best Actor playing the role of real life Sergeant Ron Kovic in "Born on the Fourth of July," before he earned himself another in the same category in 1997 for "Jerry Maguire" in which he played, well, Jerry Maguire, of course! He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "Magnolia" in 2000, and then, 2023 brought him the coveted Best Picture nomination for "Top Gun: Maverick." But while we're sure the cast and crew of the massive sequel were celebrating the movie's huge success all night, the main man himself wasn't there.