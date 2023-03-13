Exes Austin Butler And Vanessa Hudgens Avoid Eye Contact Leaving Oscars 2023 Afterparty

The 2023 Oscars was a night full of celebrations, but Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens' night ended in an awkward encounter.

The two began dating in 2011 and went on to have a relationship for more than eight years. During their time together Hudgens called Butler the "love of [her] life" and the source of her inspiration. Because of their busy respective acting careers, Butler and Hudgens often had to maintain a long-distance relationship, but they did their best to make it work. Unfortunately, Butler and Hudgens broke off their long relationship in January 2020. A source told People that their "busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship." However, the insider also shared that Butler and Hudgens had "really loved each other" throughout their time together.

Hudgens went on to date Cole Tucker, to whom she's now engaged, while Butler moved on with model Kaia Gerber. With the industry being so small, it was only a matter of time before Butler and Hudgens ran into each other, and their Oscars afterparty run-in proved that there may still be tension between them.