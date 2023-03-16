Eric Clapton Drummer Jim Gordon Dead At 77

Jim Gordon, the Grammy-winning rock drummer, known for his collaborations with Eric Clapton and George Harrison, has died at the age of 77. According to a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times, the musician passed away at a California Medical Facility in Vacaville of natural causes following "a long incarceration and lifelong battle with mental illness."

Gordon initially rose to fame as a drummer for the blues rock supergroup Derek and The Dominos, and later worked with several other notable artists, including Steely Dan, Alice Cooper, Tom Petty, and Tom Waits, among others. His life took a tragic turn in 1983 when he was diagnosed with schizophrenia after murdering his 72-year-old mother in 1983. He was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for his crimes. Gordon will be remembered for his contributions to Derek & The Dominos' 1971 hit "Layla," which he co-wrote with Clapton and for which he won his first and only Grammy Award.

More to come...