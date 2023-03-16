Gwyneth Paltrow Admits To Wildest Treatment In Her Wellness Routine (& This One's A Doozy)

Gwyneth Paltrow has proved that she's a queen of aging, as she's been open about allowing herself to embrace getting older. "There's a wisdom and beauty that comes with aging that allowed me to get more comfortable in my own skin," she told W Magazine. "I always say that I feel like I got a valuable software upgrade when I turned 40. But there are also realities to aging, like seeing my frown lines or wrinkles."

Later in the interview, the Goop founder expressed that her company's skincare products, sleep, water, and Xeomin treatments help her maintain a healthy life as she ages. Paltrow mentioned that exercise, sweating, and a healthy diet are all helpful as well. She admitted that although she does have days where she splurges, she enjoys a good cleanse and reset at the beginning of each year.

But being the CEO of a company that focuses on wellness hasn't been easy for Paltrow. She mentioned in a Vanity Fair interview panel that she's made some mistakes in the past that have cost her and Goop a lot of money. She added that although she sometimes does face backlash, she knows a lot of people are inspired by her routines and the products she uses. And it seems she's still doing her as she revealed the weirdest wellness trend she ever tried — and admitted to liking it.