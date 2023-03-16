Gwyneth Paltrow Admits To Wildest Treatment In Her Wellness Routine (& This One's A Doozy)
Gwyneth Paltrow has proved that she's a queen of aging, as she's been open about allowing herself to embrace getting older. "There's a wisdom and beauty that comes with aging that allowed me to get more comfortable in my own skin," she told W Magazine. "I always say that I feel like I got a valuable software upgrade when I turned 40. But there are also realities to aging, like seeing my frown lines or wrinkles."
Later in the interview, the Goop founder expressed that her company's skincare products, sleep, water, and Xeomin treatments help her maintain a healthy life as she ages. Paltrow mentioned that exercise, sweating, and a healthy diet are all helpful as well. She admitted that although she does have days where she splurges, she enjoys a good cleanse and reset at the beginning of each year.
But being the CEO of a company that focuses on wellness hasn't been easy for Paltrow. She mentioned in a Vanity Fair interview panel that she's made some mistakes in the past that have cost her and Goop a lot of money. She added that although she sometimes does face backlash, she knows a lot of people are inspired by her routines and the products she uses. And it seems she's still doing her as she revealed the weirdest wellness trend she ever tried — and admitted to liking it.
Gwyneth Paltrow says ozone therapy has been 'helpful'
Gwyneth Paltrow hasn't submerged herself in freezing cold water or climbed a rope over a forest like Chris Hemsworth has, but the "Glee" alum hasn't shied away from trying out wacky wellness trends to pursue a healthier lifestyle. She's admitted to using a jade egg, ear seeds, and getting facial acupuncture to maintain wellness as she ages.
On the March 13 episode of "The Art of Being Well" podcast, she spilled the beans on the weirdest wellness practice she's ever done. "I have used ozone therapy, rectally," she said. "It's pretty weird, but it's been very helpful." The FDA issued a warning against the practice due to lack of evidence that it's effective and safe and cautioned that the inhalation of ozone can cause lung damage if the therapy is administered incorrectly.
We can't say we're surprised by Paltrow's praise for the treatment, though. After all, the "Shakespeare In Love" actor did once reveal to The New York Times that she underwent a controversial form of acupuncture involving bees. (Yes, you read that correctly.) "I've been stung by bees. It's a thousands of years old treatment called apitherapy. People use it to get rid of inflammation and scarring. It's actually pretty incredible if you research it. But, man, it's painful," Paltrow explained. We're pretty sure the Spanish woman who died from said treatment would probably agree.