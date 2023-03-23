The Tragic Death Of Storage Wars' Gunter Nezhoda

Gunter Nezhoda, known as part of the cast of A&E's hit reality TV show "Storage Wars," tragically died on March 21 at age 67. Gunter's cause of death was lung cancer, his son and fellow "Storage Wars" star Rene Nezhoda told TMZ. Following Gunter's diagnosis in September, he received chemotherapy. However, the treatment led to holes forming in his lungs. Apparently, Gunter was recently set for emergency surgery, but doctors concluded that there wasn't any solution for his health.

From 2015 to 2019, Gunter was featured in 7 episodes of "Storage Wars." He was also an actor in a number of films, such as "The Haunting at Death Valley Junction." He had many creative talents, as he played bass with notable guitarists like George Lynch, Leslie West, Pat Travers, and more. In addition, he was a professional photographer who had gigs for high-profile companies like Microsoft, Big-O Tires, and Ford.