What We Know About Jonathan Majors' Arrest

The following article contains discussion of alleged domestic abuse.

As a Yale School of Drama alumni, one could argue that Jonathan Majors was made for the big screen. However, it was not until 2019, when he starred as Mont Allen in "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," that Majors got his big break. "I just felt so honored and moved to be a part of it, to be selected to play an integral part in the story we were telling," Majors said of the movie in a 2019 interview. Majors joined the Emmy-nominated squad after snagging a nomination for his role in HBO's hit series, "Lovecraft Country," a show he once described to Entertainment Weekly as "the greatest jungle gym for my imagination."

But hardly can there be a conversation about Majors' meteoric rise to success without reference to his past when as a teenager, he decided he would pursue acting. And on days where things were extra hard, Majors refused to give up. Instead, he imagined the days he would become a Hollywood star — a dream he is now clearly living out. "I think it's a survival mechanism. I think it's probably a part of our spiritual makeup. Otherwise you crumple and fall and fail. That wasn't an option for me," he told The Guardian.

However, in light of a recent run-in with the law, Majors' career and long-time dream of success are arguably in jeopardy.