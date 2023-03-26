What We Know About Jonathan Majors' Arrest
The following article contains discussion of alleged domestic abuse.
As a Yale School of Drama alumni, one could argue that Jonathan Majors was made for the big screen. However, it was not until 2019, when he starred as Mont Allen in "The Last Black Man in San Francisco," that Majors got his big break. "I just felt so honored and moved to be a part of it, to be selected to play an integral part in the story we were telling," Majors said of the movie in a 2019 interview. Majors joined the Emmy-nominated squad after snagging a nomination for his role in HBO's hit series, "Lovecraft Country," a show he once described to Entertainment Weekly as "the greatest jungle gym for my imagination."
But hardly can there be a conversation about Majors' meteoric rise to success without reference to his past when as a teenager, he decided he would pursue acting. And on days where things were extra hard, Majors refused to give up. Instead, he imagined the days he would become a Hollywood star — a dream he is now clearly living out. "I think it's a survival mechanism. I think it's probably a part of our spiritual makeup. Otherwise you crumple and fall and fail. That wasn't an option for me," he told The Guardian.
However, in light of a recent run-in with the law, Majors' career and long-time dream of success are arguably in jeopardy.
Jonathan Majors maintains his innocence
On March 25, Jonathan Majors was arrested following a 911 call made by his girlfriend who is accusing the actor of hitting her. "The victim informed police she was assaulted," a representative for the police said, per The Guardian. "Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." According to the New York Post, an altercation ensued between Majors and his girlfriend after she confronted him for texting another woman. During the argument, the actor reportedly slapped his girlfriend, before going on to strangle her with his hands. Even though he was released from police custody that same day, Majors has been charged with assault, harassment, and strangulation.
Reacting to the allegation through his lawyers, however, Majors' is claiming innocence. "Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," his attorney Priya Chaudhry said. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."
Majors' arrest comes in the wake of his big career break which has ranged from acting to hosting duties. At the 2023 Oscars earlier in March, Majors, alongside his "Creed III" co-star Michael B. Jordan, presented the award for Best Cinematography. The two actors would later make headlines for their special shoutout to Angela Bassett following her Best Supporting Actress loss.